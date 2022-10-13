Selena Gomez teaches us how to wear the most classic black nail design for fall

Selena Gomez dazzled with a perfect manicure for this fall. With a single color, the artist reminded us that it is possible to highlight the hands without having to invest in so many designs. One of the tones that are in trend this season is black, as it goes perfectly with the season of Day of the Dead. If you’re thinking of yourself next nail designwe tell you which is the favorite of Selena and how can you recreate it.

Selena Gomez wears perfect black nail design for fall

The nail artist favorite of Selena Gomez shared one of the designs he made for the singer. It is a black color on natural nails, which makes them look elegant. Without any extra detail, the depth of the tone stylized the hands and gave them a formal touch.

Selena Gómez opted for the color of the season | Instagram

Three classic nail designs for fall

Design #1

Black nails with heart

For this design you only need to paint your nails black, except for the ring finger. In that, he paints naked your nail to cover visible growth and add a drawing of a black heart. Your hands they will look great.

Black classic nails with heart | pinterest

Design #2

Black nails with white heart

If you don’t want a tone so strong like black, you can give your hands a cute touch by adding white hearts in each one.

Classic nails with white heart | pinterest

Design #3

Black nails with a single white heart

If you do not want hearts on all your nails, try to draw it only on one. Don’t forget to add the padding to make it look better.

Black nails with white heart | pinterest

The black nail color is one of the best for this season fall. Which design will you request during your visit with the nail artist?