Selena Gomez tearfully thanks her fans for ‘growing up with her’

Last July 22 Selena Gomez celebrated his 30th birthday and a few days ago he shared a video on tik tok where she thanks her fans for all the support they have given her over the years, but her message was filled with emotion to the point that at one point in the recording, emotion floods her and she begins to cry.

The actress, producer and singer has come a long way in the artistic world. She started at 10 on the children’s show Barney & Friends and then in 2007 she starred in the series Wizards of Waverly Place, with Disneywhere he made many other projects.

He has released several musical albums and starred in films like Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die or A Rainy Day in New York; She is a producer of the show 13 Reasons Why and now hosts the cooking show on HBO Max. Selena + Chef, also acting in the success of Hulu, Only Murders in the Building.

His birthday was spent, among other things, with a dinner with Taylor Swift and a party with several friends. Now, a few days later, it seems that she has taken the time to read the congratulations from your fans and this is what he talks about in his video on social networks.

“I got to see some of your messages. I don’t read a lot of comments, but the few that I did read were very, very sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted. And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me.“, she comments.

She also mentions that she “couldn’t be more grateful” to those who donated to the Rare Impact Fund. According to the Rare Impact Fund’s website RareBeautyher beauty line, this is the fund for a charitable initiative that aims to “increase access” to mental health organizations a cause very close to her, since she has revealed that she has suffered from anxiety and depression, for which she has committed herself to raise social awareness regarding the subject.

“Even though there are so many words to say, I’ll just leave it at that. My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful times that I will never forget. Each of them has made me the person I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but she is more sure of what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong and powerful people around me. I want to do my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time. and let everything make me the best I can for myself/others/you”, was his reflection on IG.

Likewise, also these days he shared another video in which he appears with France Raisaactress who we can see at the moment in the Hulu series, How I met your Father, but who is also a long-time friend of Selena Gómez.

Francia Raisa is the one who donated a kidney to Selena Gómez in 2017, after the singer was diagnosed with lupus. They had not been seen together for a long time, but the dynamics in the video make it clear, in case there were any doubts, that they are still very close.