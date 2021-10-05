Selena Gomez teased in a TV series: it’s controversy (video!)

Fans of Selena Gomez they are always on the front line to defend their darling, but this time the situation is really serious. In the last few hours #RespectSelena became a trend on Twitter after some really heavy teasing was made against the singer of Boyfriend.

The crime is quickly explained. In the remake of the popular series Saved By The Bell in one of the sketches the protagonists joke about the singer’s kidney transplant. A really bad taste exchange about Sel’s intervention (which almost cost her her life). In the show, it is joking, in fact, if it was the one who donated Selena’s kidney Justin Bieber (her ex boyfriend) or Demi Lovato (her ex friend). In short, according to the Selenators, the production made a big mistake not only by putting in the middle the intervention and the illness of the actress, the Lupus, but also by bringing up two people with whom by now she no longer has any relationship.

Some fans have even opened a petition to have the show canceled as the teasing for them is very heavy. Joking about celebrities is often seen in TV shows but when it comes to someone’s health, laughing about it is not that simple and indeed, downright disrespectful.

Here is the reaction of the fans to defend Selena Gomez

Selena has had lupus her entire life and it’s very serious. My dad works with lupus patients all day everyday and I hear the stories. It is NOT an easy illness. Please respect her and her health. #RespectSelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/gaOx5mRYNi – Christena? (@AriTaylena) November 28, 2020

a tv show called “saved by the bell” has “does selena gomez even have a kidney?” written on the wall. this is so disgusting and unnecessary. selena doesn’t deserve this. RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/u7IcPX8NqV – ً (@jndoIIs) November 28, 2020