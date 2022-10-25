Selena Gomez teases the release of her next track “My Mind & Me”!

Selena Gomez announces the release of her new title “My Mind & Me”. The latter is linked to his new documentary about his life.

Selena Gomez announced on her Instagram account the release of her new title “My Mind & Me”. The track is from his documentary which will be available on November 4th. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Selena Gomez: her documentary on her mental health

For some time, Selena Gomez lives many fights. Indeed, between the discovery of her illness, the heartaches, her deteriorating mental health, the young woman has enough to be overloaded. For all her reasons, she decided to tell his career in a documentary.

The latter, titled “My Mind & Me” will tell the personal tests of the singer. It retraces six years during which the artist fought against difficult times. A real project which will be available on Apple TV+ on November 4. On her Instagram account, Selena Gomez has also unveiled the first images.

Finally, a few months earlier, the young woman had confided in her mental health “My lupus, my kidney transplant, my chemotherapy, mental illness, very public heartaches – these are things that should have brought me down. “Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else will I have to face? » There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough.” said the young woman.

Also, good news for the singer, the doc will its world premiere at the opening of the festival of international film AFI Fest in Los Angeles. The latter takes place from November 2 to 6, 2022. Thus, the world premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Finally, his film will be released just after the release of his new title. These two works are related. MCE TV tells you more!

His song “My Mind & Me” is coming out soon

Good news for Selena Gomez fans, a new title is coming very soon. Indeed, the singer has just teased the release of “My Mind & Me” on his Instagram account. A song from his film.

Thereby, the single will be released on November 3rd, a day before the broadcast of his documentary. In addition, accompanied by a photo for the cover of its tube, the publication announces: “You can pre-book now. »

The words of its title are also very touching, and refer to the fights of Selena Gomez. Thus, the latter sings: ” My mind and I / We don’t get along sometimes/ And it gets hard to breathe / But I wouldn’t change my life. »

Thereby, “My Mind & Me” risks being very emotional for the artist and for the fans, who for some will be able to recognize themselves in the words of the artist. Very committed to the cause of mental healthSelena Gomez likes to accompany her followers who are going through complicated trials.

The singer of “Wolves” moreover had decided to launch “Your Words Matter”. A campaign that aims to help people talk about someone better who suffers.