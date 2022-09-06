Selena Gomez tells us her secret to make a recipe

Selena Gomez He has learned to do everything in recent years. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and now she also teaches her fans how to cook. A few years ago, she launched her food series ‘Selena + Chef’ and in a recent video she has shown her millions of followers how to make guacamole.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

When it comes to preparing this Mexican dish, there are many recipes that abound on social networks. However, the interpreter of ‘Back to you’ contacted the renowned chef Angelo Sosa to prepare a delicious guacamole, with which you will surprise anyone.

SELENA GOMEZ: THESE ARE HER BEST COLLABORATIONS

What are the ingredients you recommend?

2 or 3 avocados

1 purple onion

¼ cup serrano peppers

½ cup of chopped tomato

a touch of yuzu juice

1 lime

¼ bunch of coriander

½ teaspoon of salt

How did Selena Gomez prepare the guacamole?

The first step was to cut the purple onion into small pieces, with the thickness of the little finger to later cut those slices into cubes. Then you have to do the same with the tomatoes, in a very small size so that they release all their juice and are barely appreciated.

The spicy touch will be provided by the serrano peppers, from which you have to remove the seeds from inside and also chop it into very small pieces.

Peel the avocados, removing the bone and the “shell” to extract its meat and add it together with the rest of the ingredients, crushing everything with a spoon except for a few pieces that we reserve in small cubes to provide different textures to the dish.

Add the lime juice along with a pinch of salt and mix with the rest. Also add the yuzu juice, which is a Japanese citrus fruit with a flavor similar to a combination of lime, lemon and grapefruit. At the end, Selena Gomez and chef Sosa show the result, which looks incredible.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!