Selena Gomez tests positive for Covid-19

Although the infections Covid-19 have decreased considerably around the world, the pandemic it is not completely over and carelessness can mean falling into illness. Such is the case of the actress and American singer Selena Gomezwho through his social networks revealed that he has given positive for the virus.

Gomez posted a picture on his stories of Instagram in which she appears reclining in an armchair, with several blankets above and their friendly pets around them. The photograph, far from alarming his fans, was a call from the artist to keep taking care of yourself and not let your guard down.

“I ended up getting Covid but I’m resting and feeling fine. A friendly reminder that Covid is still out there. Get up to speed on your backups. I actually had mine scheduled this week. Love you all.”wrote.

He also announced that the presentation that I had scheduled for this Wednesday night in the program of Jimmy Fallon had to be cancelled, because the most important thing is to recover your health.

The interpreter of “Same Old Love” he would go to said show to promote his most recent documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, where he recounts the difficult process he went through to recover his mental health; and it is that on several occasions the singer was hospitalized in rehabilitation centers to treat anxiety and depression that were diagnosed some time ago.

In fact, Selena is one of the public figures who have raised their voice the most to promote the importance of mental health, along with other figures such as: billie eilish, Demi lovato and J Balvin.