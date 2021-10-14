Selena Gomez thanks Francia Raisa, the friend who saved her life in 2017 by giving her a kidney

Selena Gomez, 28, returned to publicly thank the actress Francia Raisa who in 2017 saved her life by giving her a kidney, and thus allowing her to overcome the complications caused by lupus, the autoimmune disorder she has suffered from since 2013: “I will always be grateful to you”, she wrote on Twitter, on World Kidney Day, reposting a photo of her friend in the hospital.

Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you. https://t.co/qW5Xm7GJpY – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 12, 2021

After the delicate transplant, Selena had thanked France on several occasions. “There are no words to describe how grateful I can be to my beautiful friend.

He made the greatest sacrifice for me, he gave me his kidney “, he wrote for example on Instagram, still recovering, posting a photo in which she and the actress, intubate and lie down in their hospital beds, they held hands, looking each other in the eye.

Then several times Selena had talked about Raisa, her friend from the time of Disney, calling her “a sister”. While the star de The secret life of the American teenager, in the months following the surgery, on several occasions she proudly showed her scars, explaining: “I am immensely grateful to God who believed in me for something that not only allowed me to save a life, but also to change mine “.

Theirs seemed an unbreakable bond. But in 2019 the American media wrote that the two hadn’t spoken for months. An insider had confided in Online Radar that it was France who distanced herself from Selena, because the pop star she did not “take seriously the second chance that life had offered her“. Gomez, after the transplant, allegedly disobeyed doctors by conducting one unregulated life washed down with liters of alcohol: «France had her friend’s health at heart, she told her that he was making bad choices, who was worried about her. ‘ But Selena didn’t want to listen to her. And so, between one quarrel and another, there was a break. Right around that time – it was October 2018, the same month news broke that Selena’s ex-historian Justin Bieber had secretly married Hailey Baldwin. – the pop star she had a psychological breakdown which led her to rehab.

But then, Selena is reborn. Leaving behind excesses and irregularities. And perhaps she managed to mend the friendship with France. If not, the new post, full of affection and gratitude, would seem like a way to ask her to be part of her life again.

