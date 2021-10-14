News

Selena Gomez thanks Francia Raisa, the friend who saved her life in 2017 by giving her a kidney

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Selena Gomez, 28, returned to publicly thank the actress Francia Raisa who in 2017 saved her life by giving her a kidney, and thus allowing her to overcome the complications caused by lupus, the autoimmune disorder she has suffered from since 2013: “I will always be grateful to you”, she wrote on Twitter, on World Kidney Day, reposting a photo of her friend in the hospital.

After the delicate transplant, Selena had thanked France on several occasions. “There are no words to describe how grateful I can be to my beautiful friend.

He made the greatest sacrifice for me, he gave me his kidney “, he wrote for example on Instagram, still recovering, posting a photo in which she and the actress, intubate and lie down in their hospital beds, they held hands, looking each other in the eye.

Then several times Selena had talked about Raisa, her friend from the time of Disney, calling her “a sister”. While the star de The secret life of the American teenager, in the months following the surgery, on several occasions she proudly showed her scars, explaining: “I am immensely grateful to God who believed in me for something that not only allowed me to save a life, but also to change mine “.

Theirs seemed an unbreakable bond. But in 2019 the American media wrote that the two hadn’t spoken for months. An insider had confided in Online Radar that it was France who distanced herself from Selena, because the pop star she did not “take seriously the second chance that life had offered her“. Gomez, after the transplant, allegedly disobeyed doctors by conducting one unregulated life washed down with liters of alcohol: «France had her friend’s health at heart, she told her that he was making bad choices, who was worried about her. ‘ But Selena didn’t want to listen to her. And so, between one quarrel and another, there was a break. Right around that time – it was October 2018, the same month news broke that Selena’s ex-historian Justin Bieber had secretly married Hailey Baldwin. – the pop star she had a psychological breakdown which led her to rehab.

But then, Selena is reborn. Leaving behind excesses and irregularities. And perhaps she managed to mend the friendship with France. If not, the new post, full of affection and gratitude, would seem like a way to ask her to be part of her life again.

READ ALSO

Selena Gomez, hypothesis withdrawal from music: “I’ll make one last attempt”

READ ALSO

Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero, love at the end of the line: “They broke up”

READ ALSO

Emily Ratajkowski became a mother (for the first time): Sylvester Apollo Bear was born


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
690
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
556
News

Cinema, all films out in October
462
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
407
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
404
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
358
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
312
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
283
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top