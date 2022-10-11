Selena Gomez: the 31 best looks

Everything she touches should become a national treasure immediately. From Selena Gomez’s manicures to her iconic haircuts, to (of course) for his style. The singer and actress knows how to dress for every occasion and record your styles in the retina of all his fans: these 31 outfits they confirm it.

Selena Gomez’s style

The famous woman is 30 years old and her style is already more than established. For the red carpets she always goes for timeless classics who knows that they will never fail her, like that time Selena Gomez wore a red dress in the red carpet.

However, in your day to day comfort is the maximum. Selena Gomez wears XL coats and UGG boots are her favorite. She is always creating very off-road and easy combinations that we could wear in our day to day. A picture is worth a thousand words and here are 31 to inspire you.

top 31 outfits by Selena Gomez

No matter the occasion, she is always perfect. It is not subjectivity we have checked with these 31 outfits Selena Gomez on the red carpet, in mood working to go to the office, in its most casual day-to-day and even on special occasions, where the celebrity always dazzle.





The outfits that Selena Gomez chooses for the red carpet they can seem very eclectic. But if we look closely we see that there is always a common denominator: the sure ingredient to succeed.





It’s in form of glittery, easy to combine red dress, feathers, satin, diamonds or velvet. All this details perfectly designed to dazzle.





Impossible to forget this fantasy combo when Selena Gomez went to the premiere of dolittle with a very simple pink ribbed sweater, which she elevated to the category of red carpet with that givenchy hyperbolic skirt.





In the pose of Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards 2019, the singer and actress left one of her outfits more iconic, with this satin mini dress in neon green by Versacewhich he combined with matching lounges.





She is not afraid of sumptuous fabrics. From the satin in the image above to the velvet of this copper-toned dress from Prada that Selena Gomez wore to the ACLU National Advocacy Institute Dinner paired with black platforms.





The day it premiered The dead don’t diethe actress and that black feathered Celine dress by Heidi Slimane It is the best thing that has happened in fashion. A sophisticated, chic style that took Selena Gomez’s style to infinity.





Other great look To remember. This time in Cannes and hand in hand with louis vuittonwhen Selena Gomez and her white dress went viral because of the beautiful neckline and the huge jewels with which she accompanied it.





although for great look the one who wore signed by Louis Vuittonwhen Selena Gomez and her satin two-piece brought us some vibes very Bond girl in the red carpet of Cannes 2019.





When the actress and singer goes professional, style working no one wins. She knows how to combine a white shirt and make it the most modern and cool garment in the closet.





The same goes for jacket and pants suits and two-piece combinations ideal for the office, that fit like a glove and always manages to rejuvenate them.





She also knows how to combine shirt dresses like an absolute diva, giving them joy at the stroke of incredible makeup and hairstyles to prevent them from falling into sobriety.





Impossible to forget this gorgeous two piece suit by Chanel that Selena wore in Cannes, achieving with her hairstyle wet and her hoop earrings take years away from her and turn such a sober outfit into something modern.





This is one of the outfits What do we like most about her, because looks like something out of sex in new york and oozes trend on all sides. The way that Selena Gomez has to combine bell bottoms, that blazer satin knotted and the XL mane with perfectly applied hair extensions is a ten.





Nor can we forget the day Selena Gomez wore the orange suit jacket with crocodile print boots and dazzled everyone present. A look perfectly matched with your makeupin coral tones that favor the famous so much.





Jeans, comfortable sweaters, boots, leggings either cardigans. Selena Gomez pulls wardrobe basics to dress in her day to day, just like the rest of us.





He has a master’s degree in combining trendy men’s coats and always manages to create outfits with short jeans They look like something out of the 90’s.





A schoolgirl miniskirt with sweater and thick stockingsa teen look that we could perfectly copy to go to university or institute in winter, accompanying it with a fur coat like yours.





In her wardrobe there are also outfits with leggingsvery comfortable loose-fitting knitted sweaters and ankle boots, to hold up all day jogging keeping the style.





If we look for one more vibe boho chicwe can always take note of this look with a long skirt, fringed sandals and a scarf that Selena Gomez wears as a shawl to give a hippie touch to the styling.





Straight leg jeans and sailor striped t-shirta set with a nineties aesthetic that Selena Gomez underpinned even more by combining it with white sneakers and those 90s hairpins.





Even if you keep your style in key chill for day to day, Selena Gomez does not miss the most successful microtrendshow to wear leggings with the socks on.





Also loves them denim shorts in summer, which she combines with high-waisted cotton t-shirts, one of the ways of wearing denim shorts that we like the most.





A teddy coat is a treasure and Selena Gomez inspires us to get the most out of ours without complications: styles in all black and lace-up boots for the winter.





Men’s camel coats elevate any look and make it more sophisticated. That is why Selena Gomez combines them whenever she can, showing that they can do chic even a tracksuit.





Sometimes a vein comes out a little more indie Y nerd and so goes for prints. The perfect example is these plaid pants with many possible combinations, which she wears with a sweater, beanies wool and fur jacket.





When he dresses to kill but without red carpet in between, Selena Gomez makes magic. Her dresses and her special occasion outfits are spectacular, very sexy and divine.





Incredible dresses that she combines with golden sandals to be a real show for a woman and always look so divine.





Impossible to forget this look in which she combines sequin pants and lowers them to street style with biker boots and a trench coat British that goes with everything.





Special mention to his mastery in combining high musketeer boots to raise the temperature of his outfits.





He also wears musketeer boots with outfits of jumpers oversizedwhich are at the same time comfortable and stylishthe ideal set for when temperatures drop.

Photos | Gtres.