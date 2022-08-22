Selena Gomez: the 31 best looks

Everything she touches should become a national treasure immediately. From Selena Gomez’s manicures to her iconic haircuts, to (of course) for his style. The singer and actress knows how to dress for every occasion and record your styles in the retina of all his fans: these 31 outfits they confirm it.

Selena Gomez’s style

The famous woman is 30 years old and her style is already more than established. For the red carpets she always goes for timeless classics who knows that they will never fail her, like that time Selena Gomez wore a red dress in the red carpet.

However, in your day to day comfort is the maximum. Selena Gomez wears XL coats and UGG boots are her favorite. She is always creating very off-road and easy combinations that we could wear in our day to day. A picture is worth a thousand words and here are 31 to inspire you.

top 31 outfits by Selena Gomez

No matter the occasion, she is always perfect. It is not subjectivity we have checked with these 31 outfits Selena Gomez on the red carpet, in mood working to go to the office, in its most casual day-to-day and even on special occasions, where the celebrity always dazzle.

The best outfits Selena Gomez on the red carpet

The outfits that Selena Gomez chooses for the red carpet they can seem very eclectic. But if we look closely we see that there is always a common denominator: the sure ingredient to succeed. is in the form of glittery, easy to combine red dress, feathers, satin, diamonds or velvet. All this details perfectly designed to dazzle.

































The best outfits Selena Gomez to go to the office

When the actress and singer goes professional, in style working no one wins. She knows how to combine a white shirt and make it the most modern and cool garment in the closet. The same goes for jacket and pants suits and two-piece combinations ideal for the office.

























The best outfits of Selena Gomez to copy in the day to day

Jeans, comfortable sweaters, boots, leggings either cardigans. Selena Gomez pulls wardrobe basics to dress in her day to day, just like the rest of us. She has a master’s degree in combining trendy men’s coats and always manages to create outfits with short jeans that look like something out of the 90s.













































The best outfits Selena Gomez for special occasions

When he dresses to kill but without red carpet in between, Selena Gomez makes magic. Her dresses and her special occasion outfits are spectacular, very sexy and divine. Special mention to his mastery in combining high musketeer boots to raise the temperature of his outfits.





















Photos | Gtres.