Selena Gomez: the $8 red nail polish the singer wore on her last red carpet

James 49 mins ago Entertainment

The Critics Choice Awards took place on March 13, where Selena Gomez’s sober look stood outwho wore a red dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, a low ponytail and nails in the same color as her outfit.

The shade of red polish, specifically vermilion, painted by her favorite nail artist, Tom Bachik, was a bit darker than her stunning gown.

The short rounded square shape of the nails is very trendy at the moment. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and even Rihanna have sported similar short nails of late.

However, it’s not surprising to see Gomez with a manicure of this nature – she’s always been a fan of shorter, simpler manicures.

There are dozens of red nail polishes that you could use to recreate this look. But you can buy exactly the shade of this manicure, and it’s only $8. Bachik revealed in an Instagram post that he wore the shade Bubbles Only from Essie’s Gel Couture collection, which the brand describes as a “classic burgundy cream.”

To do a similar manicure at home, follow this tip that nail artist Betina Goldstein shared with Allure: “When applying color, start in the middle of the nail bed and work your way to the sides in thin, even coats.”

