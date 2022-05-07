Selena Gomez: the artist jokes about her dating age group!

Selena Gomez does not lack humor. The artist has just given some clues about the ideal age of his partners.

Selena Gomez is still single. However, the young artist does not seem to have many requirements. Indeed, the singer has just revealed the ideal age group of the perfect partner. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez’s new project

Selena Gomez has a new project in mind. Indeed, the young woman wants to get involved to address the theme of mental health. A subject close to his heart.

On May 18, the star therefore has the ambition to approach it during the Mental Health Youth Action Forum in Washington DC. The goal ? Promote self-acceptance.

“As a mental health advocate, I am thrilled to partner with MTV Entertainment. Alongside my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund. In an effort to de-stigmatize mental health. By shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being. »

This is what the interpreter of the title “Love You Like A Love Song” said recently. In a post posted on the Instagram account of her Rare Beauty brand, Selena Gomez indicated:

“The words you use have more power than you think. They can increase the stigma associated with mental health, which can prevent people from seeking the help they need. »

The 29-year-old artist added: “When we recognize that our choice of words matter, we can have a positive impact on the people around us. Whether you’re sharing or replying, it’s important to be mindful of word choice. »

A commitment 100% supported by the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. One thing is certain is that Selena Gomez intends to take advantage of her notoriety to help others. MCE TV tells you more about the star.

A hilarious age range for its partners

Outside of her plans, Selena Gomez doesn’t seem to have much time for dating. Since the young woman separated from Justin Biebershe remains single.

However, it seems that she wants to live a strong relationship. Far from having too high demands, the star even revealed the ideal age group for a partner.

In a recent TikTok (since deleted), Selena Gomez answers the following question: ” What is your attendance range lately? “. “31 years in the coffin”.

A short video that did not fail to make Internet users laugh. This is not the first time that the ex of The Weeknd shares this kind of publication about his love life.

And the least we can say is that the artist does not need a man in his life to feel good. On the contrary. Recently, she revealed thatBeing single suited him perfectly.

Indeed, before being able to offer your love to someone else, it is necessary to offer it to yourself. So as Selena Gomez will not have decided to grant others the right to approach him. Go your way!