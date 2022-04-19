Selena Gomez: The artist spoke frankly about body shaming and negative comments about her weight

Selena Gomez spoke candidly about the body shaming (making derogatory comments about someone’s physique) and detailed some of the comments people have made about their weight.

The artist opened up about how her body has been scrutinized in a recent story on her TikTok. In the video, she begins by explaining what food she ordered that day and then explains how she “doesn’t care” about her weight or the judgment that she faces about it.

“So I try to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the 29-year-old actress said. “But to be honest, I don’t care about my weight because people complain anyway. ‘You are very short’ ‘You are very big’ . ‘That doesn’t fit you.’ ‘Meh meh meh’.

“P****, I’m perfect as I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Goodbye”.

In another clip, the star of Only Murderers in the Building he played Tyga’s song ‘Rack City’ and moved his lips to the lyrics: “I’m a motherf***ing star”.

Gomez has been honest before about suffering body shaming. While appearing in an episode of Giving Back Generation In 2019, the ‘Rare’ singer opened up about some of her “health issues,” including lupus. In 2015, she publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with autoimmune disease, which “occurs when her body’s immune system attacks her own tissues and organs,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I have lupus and I deal with kidney problems and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues,” she said via Entertainment Tonight. “And for me, that’s when I really started to notice the body image thing.

When asked if lupus affected his weight, Gomez responded, “It’s a combination of everything. It is the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It even depends on the month, to be honest.”

She went on to express that when “people started attacking her” for her weight, it was hard to ignore it, as “it seriously screwed me.”

“So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for it. And really, that’s just my truth,” she continued. “I fluctuate. It depends on what happens in my life… And that affected me a lot, you know? I think for me, that seriously messed me up a little bit.”

However, she stated at the time that she was in a better place and was focused on “being in the present.”

“I am very happy to live my life,” he added. “Be in the present. Because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo then walking away. For me, that’s it. I’ll be a red carpet, I’ll do anything. I don’t need to see it. Participant. I felt wonderful and that’s where the scope of that is.”