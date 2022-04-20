Selena Gomez, the complete artist committed to mental health

Actress, producer and singer Selena Gomez is launching a platform dedicated to mental health. Back on his incredible journey.

Since the beginning of her career, Selena Gomez has been able to count on the unfailing support of her fans. She multiplies the successes and continues to increase her popularity.

The journey of an accomplished artist

Selena Gomez is known to the general public following her role as Alex Russo in the series disney, The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Subsequently, she finds her place in the cinema with films like spring breakers Where Gateway. She also dons the producer cap for the series 13 Reasons Why.

She is also a successful singer since she strings together hits like the title Lose You To Love Me. All of his solo albums reached number one on the US charts. Billboard 200.

Last year she released her first EP entirely in Spanish, Revelation :

More recently, it can also be seen in the new series Murders in the Building broadcast on Disney+.

Mental health: an essential subject

Since many years, American star opens up about his mental health. She suffers from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and peaks of fatigue caused by her lupus, a chronic disease causing a dysregulation of the immune system.

The young woman has also launched a platform dedicated to mental health: Wondermind.

The goal is to provide tools to users via a website to preserve their mental health. It includes writing exercises or podcasts.

I’m very excited about Wondermind because I want it to be a meeting place and for people to understand that they’re not alone.

With this platform, Selena Gomez frees the floor on mental well-being, a fight she has been leading for several years.