Selena Gomez, the fight against the disease: “I am bipolar”

Gorgeous American singer Selena Gomez revealed that she recently found out she was bipolar – her open-hearted tale.

Among the best known American stars here in Italy there is certainly the gorgeous singer and actress Selena Gomez. Born in 1992, Selena started working in the entertainment world as a child thanks to several television programs by Disney Channel. Growing up he was able to win the heart of millions of fans not only in the United States, but around the world. He continued to record and act for years, but in the meantime he had to fight numerous battles from a personal point of view.

Selena has been in the spotlight for years thanks to hers long and troubled love story with Justin Bieber. The two had ups and downs for years until they finally separated a few years ago. Today Selena is a young woman of 29 who already has behind her painful trauma related to his health, both physical and mental. In the last period, revealed to be bipolar. His story.

Selena Gomez admits: “I’m bipolar, but I’m not afraid”

Last year, in the period in which the pandemic from Covid 19 exploded, the American star Miley Cyrus together with some colleagues he organized live shows on Instagram to address issues such as mental well-being. One of the guests on Milay’s Bright Minded show was just the gorgeous Selena Gomez, who had previously admitted to suffering from anxiety and depression. On that occasion, the singer revealed herself to be bipolar, and that the disease, however, did not frighten her.

“After years of different things happening to me, I realized that I was bipolar. And it helped me learn more. Not scary if you know”Explained Selena. Bipolar disorder is quite widespread today and the American star has revealed his way of dealing with it. “I write a lot. I believe it is helping me process what is happening. ” He also added: “When I was younger I was exposed to all that notoriety. There were pictures everywhere of me but I only looked at the flaws“. Now, however, she is facing the problem with much more maturity and slowly seems to have her life back in hand.