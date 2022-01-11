Selena Gomez: the first hair look of 2022 is the smooth bob

S.Elena Gomez is very ready for the commitments of the new year, the new hairstyle proves it appeared in his latest post on Instagram. A versatile and super refined helmet smooth mid-length, perfect for the sleek yet modern looks of her current press tour. What’s cooking in the pot?

Selena Gomez returns to the French bob for Hotel Transylvania

On January 14th on Prime Video arrives Hotel Transilvania: a monstrous exchange and among the protagonists of the original dubbing there is also that of Selena Gomez, who since 2015 has been giving her voice to the character of Mavis. Perhaps to pay homage to her look, the 29-year-old singer and actress chose to tackle the press tour of the fourth film in the vampire saga with a medium and ultra smooth hairstyle.

The french bob with the tips rounded under the chin and the line in the middle slightly shifted is nothing new. In recent times, the Latin star had preferred the long loose and wavy hair or the very tight bun crop in the classic ballerina style, also playing with the blonde color and regrowth. Now, along with the black dress with bows and plunging neckline, back to mid cut dark brown sophisticated and with a timeless charm.

Warm make-up to warm up the winter

If it is certain that with the smooth bob evergreen is never wrong, as far as makeup is concerned, however, you have to pay close attention to the shades. To chase away the effect old school you have to focus on trendy shades, but for Selena Gomez it is not a problem thanks to her line of vegan and cruelty free make-up Rare Beauty.

Among the best sellers of the collection stand out eyeshadows, blushes and lipsticks (both glossy and opaque) in the natural shades of brick pink. To be used in pendant on the whole face, without ever forgetting its distinctive trait: the black eyeliner line – bold or kajal effect – with le Fake eyelashes apply only in the final part of the eyelid.

