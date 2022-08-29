Selena Gomez, the fullness of a consecrated star

What is Selena Gomez’s sin? “Pleasing everyone,” she said in an interview with Efe. Although, today, at 30 years old and several struggles for her health and multiple successes behind her back, it seems that the Mexican-American artist is finally pleased with herself.

And it is that Selena Gomez, at this point, needs no introduction: former Disney girl, youth idol, Latin icon, multifaceted artist; she has 337 million followers on Instagram and a lot of history to go through.

DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD, EARLY VOCATION

Selena Marie Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. With Mexican blood on her father’s side, Ricardo Joel Gomez, she is also the daughter of American theater actress Mandy Teefey (Cornett), who had her when she was only 16 years old.

She has a half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, the result of her mother’s marriage, separated from Ricardo, with Brian Teefey. Selena, as a child, reproached her mother for her divorce because she “wanted a family with parents who were together,” as she explained to the Huffington Post, something that she later felt guilty about.

“My mother sacrificed her whole life for me,” said the artist, assuring that Mandy “had three jobs at the same time”, so her childhood was humble: “we ran out of gas and had to walk to the store to buy spaghetti to a dollar,” he told blogger Perez Hilton.

But, despite the adversities, and perhaps due to maternal inheritance, Selena’s artistic vocation woke up very early. In 2002, she already had her first role in the series “Barney & Friends”.

Many others followed, including “Hannah Montana.” Until in 2007 she got her role that would catapult her to fame as “Disney Girl” and youth icon: “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

As a singer, she began to grow after performing the main song of said series, and did the same with more Disney Channel soundtracks, as well as starring in some movies for the network.

She spent time with her own youth band, “Selena Gomez & The Scene”, to finally take off alone and become one of the most relevant singers of recent times.

FROM DISNEY TO HEAVEN BETWEEN HEARTS

Little by little, she was also breaking with that eternal label of Disney Girl and building her own image: “I lost a bit of my inner girl” she confessed to “Awards Chatter” from “The Hollywood Reporter”.

The American singer Selena Gomez, in an image from 2017. with a very different look than today. EFE/NEIL HALL (NEIL HALL|NEIL HALL/EFE)

In addition to being an actress and singer, Selena Gomez became increasingly persecuted for her relationship with singer Justin Bieber. She had previously had an affair with Nick Jonas of the “Jonas Brothers.”

And, subsequently, Gomez has dated singer The Weeknd, DJ Zedd, singer Charlie Puth, or basketball player Jimmy Butler, and there were even rumors of an affair with Chris Evans. Currently everything points to a possible relationship with actor Nat Wolff.

But the couple he formed with Bieber, in which they had several breakups and reconciliations, was one of the most idealized by fans. Years after the end of her and with Bieber married to Hailey Baldwin, many are still waiting for the return of “Jelena”. According to Selena, “it was a very difficult breakup,” or so she told “The Hollywood Reporter.”

As his fight against lupus has also been difficult, a disease that in addition to physical problems has affected Gomez’s mental health, who has had to withdraw from stages and spotlights throughout his career: “I thought I had lost everything” he said in “People” magazine.

The singer even required a kidney transplant donated by her friend and actress Francia Raísa: “I think she should have won this award for saving my life,” said Selena upon receiving Billboard Woman of the Year.

Gomez has her own foundation to help fight lupus and recently founded a company, Wondermind, dedicated to mental fitness. In addition, he revealed on “Good Morning America” ​​that to improve his mental health he had been “four years without going online.”

SHINE AS ALWAYS

Selena Gomez also has her background as a businesswoman (she owns the makeup brand “Rare Beauty”) and producer (in fact, she produced the hit “13 Reasons Why”). She has also been an advertising image for brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Pantene.

Currently, she is part of the cast of the Disney Plus series “Only Murders in the Building”, of which she is also an executive producer. In fiction, her character maintains an affair with another played by Cara Delevigne, and a kiss between the two has gone viral on the networks.

At 30 years old, the American actress and singer Selena Gomez has gone through many vicissitudes. EFE / Julien Warnand (JULIEN WARNAND|JULIEN WARNAND/EFE)

However, despite the success of the series, which in its first season has already been nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards, Selena is the only fictional protagonist who has been left out of the nominations.

But Selena seems focused on enjoying this stage of her life: “I’m so open and I love what I do so much… I’m just in a really good time and place, and I’m enjoying it,” she told “The Hollywood Reporter.”

In addition, the singer and actress was one of the star guests at Britney Spears’ wedding: “It was a perfect day for love and I wish Britney nothing but happiness and joy,” Gomez told “Entertainment Tonight.”

In addition, Selena, who recently suffered a fan intrusion into her home (luckily she was scared), has also announced through a Tiktok selfie video that new music will be coming soon. Therefore, it seems that she is more active than ever.

“I love my work. I’ve been doing it since I was 7 years old. I do not know how to do another thing. And I will continue to do so until I stop having fun and want to relax and be a mother one day, ”Selena said in her interview with Efe.

And, at the moment, he is celebrating both his 30th birthday and those words: he continues to shine.