Selena Gomez, the new album Revelación is out

The American singer appears as a goddess on the cover of her new EP “Revelación”. Available from Friday 12 March on all music platforms and in stores, it has been recorded entirely in Spanish
After three albums in the company of her band “Selena Gomez & The Scene” and as many as a soloist, the American singer and actress returns to the music scene with a new EP all in Spanish. “Revelation”, This is the name of the disc released at midnight on Friday 12 March, includes 7 tracks, including intimate songs and others to dance to. A project that Selena has dreamed of for 10 years, to honor her father’s Mexican origins. Now it’s finally here.
“Revelación”: a project born on Zoom at the time of the pandemic
The singer revealed that the album, already anticipated by the release of two hit singles such as “De una vez” And “Baila Conmigo”In duet with Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro and producer Tainy, was born completely during the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). The writing and recording sessions took place remotely, thanks to the use of the Zoom video conferencing application.
“Working on a project in Spanish it’s something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, because I’m so proud of my origins, ”Selena said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “A project in Spanish it was just an idea that was continually postponed. However, once the recording started, the rest of the EP just happened very quickly and naturally ”.
The reggaeton-colored disc is full of collaborations including that of the singer-songwriter of Venezuelan origins Elena Rose who helped Selena with the writing of the songs. They are also present Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers And Dj Snake.
The tracklist of “Revelación”
Selena Gomez’s new EP is her seventh studio release. In fact, the singer already has three albums recorded with her band “Selena Gomez & The Scene” and three other solo albums. “Revelación” is the fourth in line of succession, but marks the real one debut of Gomez in the world of Spanish song.
The EP comes after the singer’s surprising statements to Vogue USA magazine. The young woman admitted that this could be the last work before her definitive retirement from the world of music.
There full tracklist of the EP includes 7 songs to dance to, including pop melodies and reggaeton rhythms.
- De Una Vez
- Buscando Amor
- Baila Conmigo feat. Rauw Alejandro
- Damelo feat. Myke Towers
- Vicio
- Adios
- Selfish Love feat. Dj Snake
The album is now available in the Standard And Deluxe in major record stores. The digital version, on the other hand, landed right in the night on all the major music streaming platforms.