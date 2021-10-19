Selena Gomez, the new album Revelación is out

The American singer appears as a goddess on the cover of her new EP “Revelación”. Available from Friday 12 March on all music platforms and in stores, it has been recorded entirely in Spanish

After three albums in the company of her band “Selena Gomez & The Scene” and as many as a soloist, the American singer and actress returns to the music scene with a new EP all in Spanish. “ Revelation ”, This is the name of the disc released at midnight on Friday 12 March, includes 7 tracks, including intimate songs and others to dance to. A project that Selena has dreamed of for 10 years, to honor her father’s Mexican origins. Now it’s finally here.

We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram , click on Manage cookies and Accept all

“Revelación”: a project born on Zoom at the time of the pandemic

deepening





Selena Gomez shows a preview of the video for the single Adiós

The singer revealed that the album, already anticipated by the release of two hit singles such as “De una vez” And “Baila Conmigo”In duet with Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro and producer Tainy, was born completely during the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP). The writing and recording sessions took place remotely, thanks to the use of the Zoom video conferencing application.

“Working on a project in Spanish it’s something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, because I’m so proud of my origins, ”Selena said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “A project in Spanish it was just an idea that was continually postponed. However, once the recording started, the rest of the EP just happened very quickly and naturally ”.

The reggaeton-colored disc is full of collaborations including that of the singer-songwriter of Venezuelan origins Elena Rose who helped Selena with the writing of the songs. They are also present Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers And Dj Snake.