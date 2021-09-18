Selena Gomez, the new single is Selfish Love in collaboration with DJ Snake

After getting more than two billion views on YouTube with Taki Taki, the French DJ and pop star are preparing for the new track to be released on March 4th

In recent days DJ Snake And Selena Gomez (PHOTO) celebrated a new important milestone, in fact the couple announced the conquest of four platinum discs in the United States of America thanks to the sales of Taki Taki that they have passed four million copies on the ground with stars and stripes. In the past few hours, the French artist has unveiled the arrival of a new single, also revealing its title and release date.

Selena Gomez launches her new Stay Vulnerable beauty collection It is the 28th of September 2018 when DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B And Ozuna launch the single that soon would have conquered the charts all over the world obtaining numerous certifications and a great success, just think of the official video clip of the song that counts more than two billion views on YouTube. In recent days, the French DJ announced the arrival of new music through a post on his profile Instagram boasting over seven million followers; the news immediately thrilled the public, curious more than ever to know the new project.

Selena Gomez reveals: “The new EP recorded entirely with Zoom” Subsequently, the DJ released a video announcing that the new song could still count on the presence of Selena Gomez, class 1992.

Selena + Chef, announced the second season Afterwards, DJ Snake shared another video of which he is the protagonist along with the voice of Lose You To Love Me, both represented in videogame version. The video, lasting a few seconds, revealed that the title will be Selfish Love and that the distribution will take place on 4th March.

