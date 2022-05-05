Selena Gomez: the singer reveals her secret to being happy!

Selena Gomez is beaming with happiness! The star managed to overcome her worries to find a smile. She reveals her secret!

She feels happy, and she assumes it with a big smile! sometimes tortured, Selena Gomez seems to have found her happiness. The star of Only murders in the building tells his secret. And it wasn’t that hard to find! MCETV explains it to you.

A commitment to mental health

Because the singer has been committed for several years to mental health. She herself seemed troubled for quite a while. But in recent years, the star appears happy and fulfilled. Thanks to a secret she shares on Good Morning America.

“I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years”, explains the star. Often targeted by social networks, which have even dared to criticize his weightSelena Gomez has simply decided to stop listening to the opinion of others.

“It completely changed my life,” launches the actress of Only murders in the building. Because she left out the mental load than his fans and his detractors. She has thus dodging Instagram for almost four years to be able to breathe.

“I am happier, I am more present, I am more connected with people”, savors Selena Gomez. She, who has been campaigning for years to help people who suffer from mental difficulties, has managed to overcome her own worries.

” I understand how powerful the internet is” , explains the actress. Because she felt the presence of her detractors on a daily basis. But once this popular power and pressure was put aside, she was able to find a taste for life.

Selena Gomez: a very simple secret

The actress welcomes this choice which has changed her life. And which also allowed him to better appreciate his daily life. “In many ways he has to achieve great things in the world” . A secret that she wants to share with her fans.

Because cutting yourself off from the virtual world to find the real world has allowed Selena Gomez to experience “real” moments. “But as far as I’m concerned, the news that is really important, I get them thanks to the people around me. »

Well surrounded, the star has thus succeeded in overcome all the demons that could have harmed him. She overcame criticism, to focus on herself and those around her. Which allows him to move forward in his life without looking around.

“I don’t have to worry about other people’s business,” ends the actress. Here is the secret of Selena Gomez’s found happiness: she focuses on her. And on his family. A way to cut off a little from the world and from others…

And above all to find herself. She, who feels so proud to enjoy her celibacy, has decided to assume full responsibility. Her weight, her choices, her life: the actress has felt full and whole for more than four years…

A message of hope for his fans. Because the actress shows that we can get out of it, rediscover happiness and the joy of living without getting sick. Just cut standards and reviews that can be found on the Internet!