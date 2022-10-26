Selena Gomez, the singer’s dress makes a great little discovery

Selena Gomez, her dress makes a great little discovery | AP

Speechless! This is how a couple of Selena Gomez’s moles left her followers on social networks after her more than flirtatious dress left them in sight, the truth is that she looked more than beautiful.

The beautiful ex of Justin Bieber He decided to pose for his followers in a beautiful and elegant sleeveless black dress with a prominent front neckline that made millions nervous on social networks.

The coquettish and very pronounced neckline of the garment Selena Gomez He left two attractive moles in sight that undoubtedly ended up parking the gaze of many in that area of ​​​​the beautiful actress and singer.

The garment in question that had a couple of bows on her shoulders was complemented with evening makeup and a couple of small earrings, in addition to Selena Gomez’s short brown hair styled in a simple way.

It was the same interpreter who captured and shared the photo on her official Instagram account on January 10 and has already received more than 10 million reactions on the famous social network.

Selena Gomez He took the opportunity to promote one of his projects and immediately the publication was filled with all kinds of compliments for this beautiful and more than talented former Disney star.

Let’s remember that the Canadian’s ex has always been more than beautiful; However, that situation is the one that has cost him a lot of negative comments towards her person, this because of her weight.

The beautiful Selena has had variations in her silhouette and she herself has confessed it, because all this is the product of a disease, it is quite difficult for her to be at a stable weight; However, this has served to teach many women a lesson by pointing out that whatever her body is, it is spectacular, because it is the only one she has and does great things for her.