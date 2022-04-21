Selena Gómez: They reveal how much the singer and actress earns for posting on Instagram

The singer has more than 300 million followers on the popular social network

WE FAINTED! Selena Gomez yes, it takes advantage of social networks, especially Instagram which, since it imposed new activities such as filters, reels and stories, is one of the most popular social networks in the world.

Instagram It is also a work tool for many influencers and celebrities since it allows users to be sponsored by some brands. That is why we ask ourselves, how much does Selena Gómez earn for publishing on the aforementioned platform?

the ex girl Disney has over 300 million followers on Instagram and is considered one of the most influential. How much do you earn for a publication?

In accordance with Instagram Rich List, Selena earn a million dollars for uploading sponsored content. The same platform indicates that the artist is agency up to around 1,468,000 dollars.

Now let’s think: If she earns that amount for a sponsored post, how much money does Selena have in the bank? Don’t cry, please!

the well-known website Celebrity Net Worth claims Selena is worth $75 million, but it’s likely much more because the second season of Only in the Building began his recordings. In addition, the success of Hotel Transylvania, Gómez’s latest film, and his cooking show for HBO Max are not yet reflected.

Selena Gomez and her stumble