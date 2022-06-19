Selena Gomez: This is the album cover that made her feel ashamed

Selena Gomez He opened up about the unfair treatment he received when his album was released “revival”. The singer released the album in October 2015, when she was 23 years old, but she felt great pressure to sexualize her image when she didn’t feel ready yet.

And it is that on the album cover you can see a photo of her in black and white and semi nude and crossing her legs. That image, she confessed, made her feel “ashamed”.

Selena participated in a panel discussion of “The Hollywood Reporter” along with her partners in “Only Murders in the Building”, Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett to talk about the situations they have faced as women in the entertainment industry.

“I actually did an album cover and felt really embarrassed after doing it. I had to get over those feelings because I realized they were related to something deeper than that.either. It was a choice I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did the best I could, at least trying to be myself.“, said.

During a round tablesinger She assured that she does not consider herself “an excessively sexual person”, so at the time of doing the photo session she felt extremely uncomfortable.

The fellow actress posed in a way that made her look nude for her album cover and admitted that the photo shoot doesn’t match her personality in real life.

“I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to appear more adult on my album, Revival. I felt the need to show skin. I really don’t think I was that person,” she commented.

Seven years after that experience, Selena Gomez She feels that she has more control over her career and herself, because now she is determined not to let other people tell her what she must do to grow in the artistic world.