Selena Gomez: tired of being judged by her physique, she sends the haters upside down in the most beautiful way

Selena Gomez has a message for those who take malicious pleasure in criticizing his physique: she does not care. To stay polite. A few days ago, the young woman saw fit to share stories on TikTok in which, from her bed, she mentioned her appearance. Because apparently, some find fault… But we know that when you’re a star, whatever you say, whatever you do, you’re subject to unpleasant remarks and reflections. And very often completely off the mark.

Selena Gomez is perfect as she is

“So I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box (a fast food chain, editor’s note), and I had four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwichshe begins. But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people talk about it anyway: you’re too skinny, you’re too fat, it doesn’t suit you, gna gna gna. **, i am perfect as i am. Moral of the story ? Bye », concludes Selena. A simple and direct way to close mouths!

In 2020, the 29-year-old singer and actress explained to Cosmopolitan that because of her lupus, she had to follow a treatment which affects her weight which fluctuates a lot. And who is fueling the negative comments: “I had to learn pretty early not to pay too much attention to that stuff and figure out that it doesn’t matter. This is just cruel. That’s all it is”she regretted.

