Selena Gomez tired of fatphobes “I don’t care about my weight”!

Selena Gomez has a rant! Tired of receiving derogatory remarks about her weight, the singer responds on Tiktok.

“Four tacos, three spring rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich” : here is Selena Gomez’s latest shopping list. And for those who still have derogatory remarks to make about her weight, the singer wants to answer them… MCETV explains everything to you!

A plea against fatphobia

Because no one expected it, but the actress of Only murders in the building gave a big rant on Tiktok. She, usually so open and kind received messages that did not please him at all. So she wants to answer.

Indeed, some fans find that she has gained weight. But rather than keep it to themselves, they wanted to let him know. What put Selena Gomez out of her. A message must have become the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

And as the actress/singer doesn’t have her tongue in her pocket, she took her camera to tackle all the grossophobes on Titkok. “They tell me ‘You’re too skinny’ or ‘You’re too fat’, nothing ever works. Me, I’m perfect as I am. »

A bit of body positive never hurts. No, Selena Gomez doesn’t feel the need to change her body. She therefore asks some of her fans to change their way of thinking. And the actress even seeks to enrage some.

While (presumably) some think she has gained weightthe singer who about to turn 30 replies that she knows how to have fun. She has even just bought something to have fun without any complex.

Selena Gomez: good in her head, good in her body

With Glamour, the former muse of Disney had already made it clear thatshe was undergoing ” a lot of pressure “ because of his physique. Because the exhibition means that everyone has something to say to her about what she does, what she wants, what she eats.

This exhibition, Selena Gomez therefore had to pay attention to it. For example, she limited her use of Instagram so that I can make time for her. A way to take a step back from his situation. And on the comments it receives!

“It’s hard to feel comfortable when you have the impression that everyone is watching, judging and commenting your appearance, explains the singer again. To be able to feel good, she therefore took a break from social networks. But this is not enough.

She still receives derogatory remarks about her weight, whatever it is… But for several years, she manages to get over it. “JI work on my self-confidence every day“, she explains to Glamour.

A way to deal with remarks about his weight, his tattoos or the way he dresses. ” When I stopped trying to conform to beauty standards unrealistic views of society, my point of view has completely changed. »

“It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself“, thus ends the artist. But she now knows better than anyone: ” What me makes me unique, it’s also what makes me beautiful! »