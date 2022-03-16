Selena Gomez to develop a television version of ’16 candles’

As Deadline reports, actress and singer Selena Gomez(‘Rainy day in New York‘) is currently in the process of developing a comedy series that will star Latinas and be titled’15 Candles’Peacock backs this project described as a “remake” of John Hughes’ classic 1984 teen comedy, ‘16 candles‘.

The story would follow four young Latinas starting high school as they overcome their feelings of invisibility, while also exploring what it means to leave childhood behind through the lens of the traditional female coming-of-age rite: the quinceaera.

Written and produced by Tanya Saracho (‘Lifetime’) and Gabriela Revilla Lugo (‘whiplash’), Gomez will develop this half-hour series, with the former Disney star also serving as executive producer through her July Moon Productions label along with Christine Dvila for Ojal Productions.

Gomez will next be in the second season of Hulu’s hit mystery comedy,‘Only Murders in the Building’ (in Spain ‘Only murders in the building’), where she also performs the duties of executive producer.