Selena Gomez to release documentary about her life in association with Apple TV+

Writing (ALN).- Selena Gómez known in the artistic world for her participation in Disney movies since she was 10 years old, has announced a new partnership with Apple TV+.

As revealed by the singer and actress through her social networks, she is partnering with the platform to release “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me!”a new documentary that will narrate everything about his mental health.

The documentary of the 30-year-old artist is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who produced “Madonna: Truth or Dare” and will premiere soon on Apple TV+.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez reaches unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn leads her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey into a new light.”

So far no further details about the story have been released.

