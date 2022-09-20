Selena Gomez to release documentary about her life in association with Apple TV+

Writing (ALN).- Selena Gómez known in the artistic world for her participation in Disney movies since she was 10 years old, has announced a new partnership with Apple TV+.

As revealed by the singer and actress through her social networks, she is partnering with the platform to release “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me!”a new documentary that will narrate everything about his mental health.

“The film will explore how Gomez coped with mental illness and her bipolar diagnosis while dealing with her public career and personal life.” – Apple TV+ about the Selena Gomez documentary, My Mind and Me. pic.twitter.com/8po3fHvgjg — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) September 15, 2022

The documentary of the 30-year-old artist is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who produced “Madonna: Truth or Dare” and will premiere soon on Apple TV+.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez reaches unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn leads her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary covers her six-year journey into a new light.”

So far no further details about the story have been released.

With information from La Botana