Selena Gomez: totally renewed, debuts look on TikTok – People – Culture

At the end of 2021, Selena Gomez began to wear her short hair above the shoulders in a ‘bob’ cut, but now she has chosen to receive the summer with a total change of ‘look’, with capul and waist-length hair.

No, she did not find an answer for her hair to grow 20 centimeters in just six months, but she is ready to dazzle with her look. To achieve this, she went to the Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles, USA.

From the TikTok account of the beauty salon they showed the process to be able to meet the expectations of the actress of ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Auburn extensions were added to achieve the desired length.

(You may be interested in: What Amber Heard must pay Johnny Depp for defamation).

(Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can find the video here).

Likewise, Selena’s natural hair received a cut to shape the cocoon. “A great way to transform clients’ hair without coloring! You just need to add extensions! ”, They wrote in the description of the video in which they show the step by step of the current cut of the singer.

(Suggested reading: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the conclusions of the libel trial).

The ‘Love you like a love song’ vocalist likes to experiment with her looks. Recently, She was also seen with blonde hair in a cut reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett’s hair in the 1980s.

(Before leaving: Rodolfo Hernández goes viral on networks with his ‘forbidden steps’).

While she gets used to the change, the also philanthropist continues to promote her makeup brand Rare Beauty, with which she seeks to represent simple and natural women, who want to look good, but are not defined only by their beauty.

In other news

‘MasterChef Celebrity’: the truth about the departure of Aida Bossa

Elon Musk breaks his silence on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

‘The day Jack Sparrow almost got caught’ and other Depp vs. heard

Trends WEATHER