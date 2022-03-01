Selena Gomez tripped and fell while arriving at the SAG awards, so she decided to go on stage barefoot

This Sunday Selena Gomez arrived at the delivery of the SAG Awards wasting elegance in a black Oscar de la Renta dress and a million dollar diamond necklace. However, in a matter of seconds, the actress and singer went from being the living image of glamor to star in one of those embarrassing moments that all celebrities have nightmares of tripping and falling in front of the photographers present, who of course immortalized the moment for posterity.

From then on Selena lost confidence in her ability to walk in the high heels she was wearing, so he took them off when it was his turn to go on stage and present the award for Best Supporting Actress with Martin Shorthis co-star in the series “Only murders in the building”.

It was not lost on anyone that the star was barefoot and social networks have applauded its naturalness. In their defense, the stilettos The black ones she’d chosen looked anything but comfortable, because she needed the help of another person to get to her feet after falling to her knees on the red carpet and was unable to put them back on without being held for balance.

