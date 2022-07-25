Selena Gomez turns 30: a tour of her career

On July 22, 1992, the actress and singer was born in Grand Prairie, Texas. Selena Gomezone of the greatest figures in the entertainment world, in a career that over the years has been consolidated due to his great talent, although she has also been involved in some uncomfortable or dramatic situations. However, she has managed to move on, with a whole life ahead of her.

Gomez got her start as a child actress on “Barney and Friends” at age 7.and later became a household name while starring on the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena played Alex Russo, a magician-in-training living in New York City who tries to balance magic lessons with typical teenage problems.

She starred on the show for four seasons from 2007 to 2012, but was on the Disney Channel in smaller roles before that. Gomez filmed two pilots for spinoffs of the popular shows “Lizzie McGuire” and “Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” but neither was picked up.

She appeared in an episode of “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” as Cody’s girlfriend, Gwen, and had a recurring role on “Hannah Montana” as Hannah’s musical rival.

In addition to appearing in a few “Wizards of Waverly Place” movies on the channel, Gomez also starred in “Princess Protection Program” with her best friend at the time, Demi Lovato.

Since then, Selena’s film resume has grown to include the hit animation “Transylvania hotel”, “Spring Breakers” with James Franco and “Getaway” with Ethan Hawke and Jon Voight, among many others.

But he also showed interest in music and before turning 16, he signed a recording contract with the Hollywood Records label, owned by Disney. In 2009, she formed a teen pop band “Selena Gomez & the Scene”, and in September they released her debut album “Kiss & Tell”.

Selena Gomez says that her mother, who had her when she was 16, has been the force behind her success over the years: “My mom has always allowed me to be who I want to be.”

Today, the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ says goodbye to his 20 years and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter he talked about turning 30.

“I am happy to be old. It seems to me that my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, generally disrespect or whatever, even unnecessary things, I feel so happy that it is no longer dominating me. Selena Gomez

He added: “My emotions are mine and I can feel them however I want to feel them. But I’m having a party because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m going to have my own party.”

In her 30 years, Selena Gomez has experienced many ups and downs regarding her health, career, and romantic life, but she always manages to put a positive spin on everything.

