Selena Gomez turns heads in fall 2022 booties and baggy jeans

We are before a simple look and timeless, but extremely sophisticated and glamorous. To properly enjoy autumn, the protagonist of My Mind and Mewas sheathed in some baggy jeans medium wash. That life-saving garment that solves everyday life.

If we remember all jeans on trend Fall-Winter 2022, we noticed that firms such as Ami, Balenciaga, Celine and Dior, highlighted the baggy jeanswhich have positioned themselves as the wild card to combine elegant blouses, corsets, padded jackets, trench coats and knitted sweaters.

The catwalks dictate the start of the fashion proposalsbut the experts are in charge of validating them, and Selena Gomez knows how to do it. easily merged wardrobe basics, creating a memorable outfit. She bet on a striped sweater high neck, and overlaid a black trench coat. However, our attention was focused on the shoesbecause these determined the success.

raised the Cowboys with some square toe ankle boots, the ideal design to transform any style from simple to exponential. This proposal can be worn to the office, to a family gathering, or to attend a seasonal event. To finish, she tied her hair up in a low bun, avoiding competing with him. striped fabric and the turtleneck sweater. subtle accessories and a Natural makeup they did the rest.

Selena confirms that you don’t need exuberant garments to create stylish outfits.

Where have we seen the trend of combining baggy jeans with ankle boots?

In the catwalksGivenchy, Conner Ives and Ami, for their Autumn-Winter 2022 collections, approved the combination of baggy jeans with ankle boots. A duo that looks stylish, easy to wear, and cozy in stiff breezes.

we will find from classic jeans even other daring ones with rhinestones. As for the shoeswe will see pointed toe ankle boots and stiletto heels, others with square ends and some in unexpected colors.

Givenchy. Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

From the street stylethe combat bootsas presented by Bella Hadid, will be the perfect allies to casually wear some baggy jeans. On the other hand, those designs of pointed toe and high heel will elevate this comfortable silhouette to the max.