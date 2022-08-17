Selena Gomez & Tyga Spotted Hanging Out Late At LA Hotspot: Pics

Image Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez30 years old, hung out with Tyga, 32, at celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy! The “Lose You To Love Me” singer and “Rack City” rapper stayed in the laid-back Italian spot until the wee hours of Wednesday, August 17, according to photos posted by TMZ. The pair slipped away separately at 2:30 a.m.: Tyga opted for the front door, while Selena exited through the back.

While the situation might seem romantic, a source tells HollywoodLife This is not the case. “That’s not true. Nothing is happening between them at all,” the source confirms to HL. By TMZ, Selena and Tyga arrived at The Nice Guy separately, then ended up joining the same table as the night went on. Notably, the spot closes at 2 a.m. but the duo and others in their respective groups were there after that time.

There seems to be some sort of friendship between the two, though: Tyga was in attendance at Selena’s intimate 30th birthday party at a private residence in Malibu, Calif., in July. While the affair was low-key on social media, several black-and-white portraits of the Vancouver-based photographer Denis Gocer – known professionally as The Collective You – did the trick, including one of Tyga taking a sip from a mug alongside another man and woman. Kim Petras, Camille Cabelloand AvaMax were also present for the milestone party.

Selena continued her 30th birthday celebrations with a lavish trip to Italy with an Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino, who she also reportedly dated. The two have been seen dancing the night away at a nightclub, as well as riding around Capri on a yacht – but it turns out the relationship is nothing short of platonic. “Selena and Andrea go back a long way and have celebrated her birthday together many times before,” a source told HL. “They became close over the years after working together on In a dubious battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there is nothing romantic between them.

Over the years, Selena has had two big public romances: her on-and-off romance with her ex justin bieberand a 10 month relationship with The weekend in 2017. As for Tyga, the rapper was involved in Kylie Jenner from around 2014 to 2017. He was most recently linked to Camaryn Swanson.