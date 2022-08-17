Entertainment

Selena Gómez unleashes courtship rumors with producer Andrea Iervolino; were captured in Italy

Natural and wearing a full black swimsuit, Selena Gomez was captured with the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino. Both enjoyed a yacht ride through the waters of Positano, Italy.

The imageswhich are already circulating on social networks, have sparked courtship rumors between the actress and the film producer34 years old.

In the Photographs you can see the closeness and trust of both on top of the yacht. In one of the photos, both are holding hands while Yervolino takes a dip.


It is not the first time that Selena Gómez and Andrea Iervolino are together

Selena worked with the filmmaker on the 2016 film, ‘In Dubious Battle‘. Three years later she was seen hanging out with Andrea in Italy for a trip birthday.

Last year, the actress and producer also enjoyed a ride on I alreadybut in Los Angeles Californiawhere rumors of a possible Romance.

So far neither of them has confirmed or denied a relationship. The also singer has not had a public romance since she separated from Justin Bieber in 2018, after a brief reunion.

