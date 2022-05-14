Selena Gomez unveils her superb home, Internet users flash on her kitchen! wow

This Thursday, May 12, 2022, Selena Gomez has published several photos of her cooking. The followers of his account instagram have totally cracked on accessories to prepare good meals. Want to see them? Here we go !

Selena Gomez: a jack-of-all-trades artist!

she is incredibly beautiful the lady, please give me your face @Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/JIiuU9gRX8 — ₂₃ (@drewsanyone) May 8, 2022

Selena Gomez has more than one string to her bow. Indeed, she is a complete and curious artist who is passionate about many areas in her life. She is as comfortable in song as in comedy. She took her first steps in television when she was very young in the children’s series Barney & Friends between 2002 and 2004, but she mainly became known between 2007 and 2012. Indeed, the pretty brunette became famous for a production disney when she played the character of Alex Russo in The Wizards of Waverly Place.

The first broadcast on the other side of the Atlantic dates from October 12, 2007 and January 22, 2008 in France. For information, it is she who sings the title of the credits. A real jack-of-all-trades! In 2013, she became a rising star in the world of cinema, notably with her character in spring breakers directed by Harmony Korine. Selena Gomez becomes one of the most talented American artists of her generation.

🆕 Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short on the cover of Emmy magazine [ Mai 2022 ] pic.twitter.com/YMgQYCiLnC — Islene Hamdaoui (@selenaselly2002) May 12, 2022

Selena Gomez, comfortable in all areas!

She will release a first solo album called Star Dance which was a great success. Then, in 2015, she released a second album entitled Revive. The latter will also be a hit around the world. Alongside music, she combines experiences in the cinema and also collaborates for the platform netflix. In 2011, Selena Gomez created her own clothing collection called Dream Out Loud. It continues with a vengeance in 2017 by launching a range of limited edition handbags. In addition, Selena Gomez has also been an ambassador for Unicef ​​since 2009. She is one of the most followed people on social networks and has received numerous awards. Really, everything she touches turns to gold?

“She’s an amazing friend…she’s so loyal, she’s so supportive” — Camila Cabello talks about her friendship with Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/p3AYC5ZdRh — SELENA GOMEZ FRANCE (@selena_sourcefr) May 6, 2022

Creativity in the world of cooking

But, as Selena Gomez is determined to go after her dreams and her desires, she also has a cooking show called Selena + Chief. The artist managed to interest nearly 319 million subscribers on his account instagram. This Thursday, May 12, 2022, she was behind the stove and shared several pictures of her. One thing is certain, it makes you want to learn to cook! Again, this is an area where she can let her creativity run wild.

Thus, Internet users have discovered the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber in his kitchen making pasta. Simply ! The photos had fans cracking up, as they spotted some props she used to cook her meal. Indeed, they fell in love with its very colorful kitchen accessories from the brand Our place.

Colorful kitchen accessories that make sensation on the web

“What a dream to cook with pink saucepans”, “I love the photos, the pink hens are too beautiful, the blue ones too! » « Delightful even when you cook… In addition, you are matched with saucepans, the class! », can we read among the many messages that Selena Gomez has received in commentary on her publication.

The latter did not hesitate to answer the following thing: “I can finally share with you my collection with @ourplace! It’s a celebration of all the ways we cook – as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messy and joyful. […] We will donate 10% of all proceeds to expand mental health services with @rarebeauty’s ‘Rare Impact Fund’. It’s time to cook! “Writes the pretty brunette. Selena Gomez can be proud to participate in a good cause!

Selena Gomez for her collection of kitchen utensils in collaboration with “Our Place”. pic.twitter.com/Im156NXEOI — Selena Gomez Source (@SelenaSourceFR) May 12, 2022



