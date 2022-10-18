Selena Gomez uses transparent nails that will be a trend in winter

Selena Gomez lights up social networks by modeling the most ideal transparent nails that we need to use this season, the best thing is that it is a very easy idea to recreate at home, so get inspired by this hand look that has all the elegance that we have always wanted use.

If you are a lover of wearing an executive and elegant vibe, this new trend will steal your heart, as it is characterized by being minimalist and ideal to combine with all your outfits. Are you ready to try it?

The minimalist manicure that Selena Gomez uses

Through the Instagram account of her manicurist, the famous modeled the classic natural nails that we have all used at least once, this time she opted for an xs and square cut that was illuminated with a little glitter. A perfect idea to wear every day.

The minimalist manicure that Selena Gomez wears. Photo: IG

How to do the transparent nails that Selena Gomez uses at home?

Materials:

nail file

transparent enamel

Process: