Selena Gomez vs. Hailey Bieber

If we go by Internet gossip, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are doomed to be enemies and compared to each other for life. The reason? Flesh, bone and name: Justin Bieber.

In the course of a story whose protagonists are two superstars and a renowned model, the situation is cannon fodder for the drama. Gomez and Baldwin, now Bieber, have been enduring criticism from both sides for years, exposed to the ridicule of the public eye for their status as ‘celebrities’. And also, for being two women separated by a man. The debate has been reopened a few days ago due to the interview of the creator of Rhode Skin for the podcast Call Her Daddy, presented by Alexandra Cooper, in which she reveals her version of events once and for all.

Chronology of two love stories

Before revealing the reasons for the enmity between the two, let’s go back in time and try to recreate the timeline of this whole story. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-and-off romantic relationship for nearly a decade. The whole internet was crazy about them, they adored and idolized them. They were the perfect picture of success both professionally and personally.

Jelena, as the couple was baptized by the Selenators and the Beliebers – the names that receive the fandom of both artists–, began their romantic journey in December 2010when Gomez was 18 years old and Bieber 16. A relationship, from the first moment, exposed by the paparazzi, who sought to photograph a teenage couple down to the smallest detail.

Two years later, in November 2012, they broke up for the first time due to their age difference and trust issues. 2013 was a year of comings and goings for two protagonists who were too young to understand everything that was happening around them.

The end of Jelena?

At the end of 2014 Jelena did not exist, at least not for Gomez and Bieber. The singer was photographed with different women and unfollowed the actress from Wizards of Waverly Place on Instagram –a sign of rupture in a 21st century relationship–. In 2015, Jelena was back in action but they went their separate ways months later. During that same year, Bieber and Hailey also had a relationship. In January 2016, Bieber confirmed his relationship with Baldwin on his social networks and they broke up again in August.

After a few years away from each other, in 2018, Gomez and Bieber were seen together in some images in which they were riding a bicycle through the city of Los Angeles, what supposed a new opportunity between the singers. At least, that’s how it was interpreted by Jelena’s fans. In March of that year they put an end to the relationship.

In July, Bieber became engaged to Baldwin and two months later they were married. A marriage that aroused all kinds of criticism for its haste and closeness with other relationships –Baldwin was seen with the singer Shawn Mendes between the months of October 2017 and May 2018–.

Where does the supposed enmity between the two derive from?

The conflict comes right out of this turbulent period in which, judging by the dates, the relationship between Bieber and Baldwin and Bieber and Selena Gomez may have overlapped. This gave wings to fans of each other, who have spent years trying to make enemies of two women who have long since turned the page. Actually, youAll are speculations: the truth of the facts only belongs to the intimacy of the three protagonists.

This is what Hailey Bieber has now confirmed in Call Her Daddy: “When he and I started hooking up or whatever, he wasn’t in a relationship at any point.. I would never do that. It’s not in my character to meddle in someone’s relationship. I would just never do that », explains the model confidently about her relationship with Justin and against all the interpretations that have been made. With this response, Hailey complained about the “boyfriend stealer” label that she was assigned in 2018. She then denounced the media harassment to which she has been subjected by the media and fans.

“Everything is respect between us,” he added when the interviewer refers to his relationship with Selena Gomez. “All is love. Neither Justin nor I owe anything to anyone, the only thing is respect. I respect her”. To confirm her version, Selena posted a video days later on her TikTok account that, without making explicit mention of Bieber, could be read as such. “It’s not fair, no one should be talked to in the way I’ve seen,” confessed the singer, who claims to have read “disgusting” things dedicated to the relationship between her ex-partner and Hailey.

Selena Gomez talking about being kind and that words matter on TikTok LIVE pic.twitter.com/qCFw1iosh4 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 29, 2022

reflection for fans

Everything would have been much easier if it had been accepted that things could have been done better but they were not, whether it was the result of Bieber’s immaturity or the problems the singer was going through at the time. Be that as it may, they are the ones who continue to pay the price of having fallen in love with the same boy. To the point that the hatred they both received has led them to have to close their accounts on social networks on more than one occasion, to have to limit comments on Instagram, and to have to clarify that their behavior is not linked to those of others. the other in the various media. The two have made public their struggle with mental health due to the impact and daily stalking they have suffered since they began their respective relationships with Bieber.

Despite the constant efforts to alienate them, both the actress and the model have proven to be better than the criticism that surrounds them and have shown that the enmity between them is non-existent. In addition, they have stated several times that they do not feel comfortable seeing that they are continually confronted.

The question that remains is not addressed to the artists: why, if they have turned the page by being the protagonists of everything, is the Internet incapable of overcoming it once and for all?





