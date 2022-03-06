Selena Gomez walks through Los Angeles with this necklace of a million dollars

There is no occasion in which Selena Gómez does not give something to talk about. Despite having so many years in the industry, the whole world continues in his wake, which is proven at every opportunity. This time, she has caught the attention of all the media going around Los Angeles with a million dollar necklace. Are we talking about the same Disney girl who wore t-shirts and was overflowing with simplicity until a few years ago? Exactly. We’ll put you in context.

Selena Gomez’s appearance seems to improve with age. But looking back, at every stage of her life she has been ahead in one way or another. So for the Screen Actors Guild Awards celebration she has stumped the media. The protagonist of the night was none other than Selena, which is very ironic because it was an award for which she was not even nominated. One of the big reasons why his name was a trend is related to the fact that he had a vertiginous fall in the photocall, caused by some impertinent sneakers. Shortly after, she avoided formalities and was seen barefoot.

Although the most incredible thing about the matter is that it shone with its own light, which did not go out because it did not have shoes. The fact of having a jewel that few can dream of, overshadows any other element of clothing. She wore a stunning Bulgari signature model around her neck. Composed of numerous diamonds and elaborated in the shape of a snake. The “Serpenti” necklace is a delight for the eyes. Its value is 1 million dollars (890 thousand euros), a price that an artist as well paid as she can afford to have. Now, how was the rest of her look?

The outfit that Selena Gomez wore at the award ceremony

The projection of the founder of Rare Beauty is something that must be detailed step by step, because it has many crucial aspects. Despite being the face of a makeup line, she decided that the night of the awards should opt for a fresh face. So on her face only nude, earthy and peach tones can be seen, with natural eyebrows and matte lips. Accompanied by a very simple hairstyle (as well as elegant), an updo with an opening in the center. Smart decisions, since he left the luminosity and sparkles to the super necklace, diamond earrings and piercings.

The locker room was also a bomb. It was a very special Oscar de la Renta dress. Black, velvet and long would be the main features. The truth is that the structure of the garment is fascinating, with puffed sleeves, a reduced “cut out” and a very wide round neckline. Consequently, a work of art when it comes to tailoring, no less for a queen of her stature. Without being too extravagant, keeping concepts between current and retro, she completely elevated his style and made him memorable.

How will Selena Gomez outperform herself at her next gala? Any prediction?