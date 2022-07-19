Selena Gomez wants people to stop talking about her weight

On Tik Tok, Selena Gomez wanted to send an important message to her community: she wants us to stop talking about her weight.

After Camila Cabello’s rant against the culture of the regime, it’s Selena Gomez’s turn to speak. On Tik Tok, the young woman decided to speak up to send a very clear message: that we stop commenting on her weight. “I’m trying to stay slim, but I just went to Jack-in-the-box (restaurant chain, editor’s note) and had four tacos, three spring rolls, onion rings and a chicken sandwich spicy,” she begins. The “Fetish” singer continues her speech with a list of the comments she often receives about her physique: “Frankly I don’t care about my weight, people are going to talk about it anyway: ”You’re too thin ”, ”you’re too fat”, ”this outfit doesn’t suit you”, gnagnagna…” And to finish: “B*tch, I’m perfect as I am. “A little rant that has the merit of being clear and that his fans applauded!

“I’m going through a lot of changes in my body”

The artist has always been very open about her mental and physical health. Since 2014, she has suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease where the immune system becomes disrupted and turns against the body’s cells. In the most severe cases, vital organs such as the kidneys or the heart can be…

