Selena Gomez wants to get married and mother

During an interview, Selena Gomez shares her dream for the future and suggests that she took a break from the networks in order to have a better quality of mental life.

Selena Gomez aims for well-being in the short and long term

The edition of the show TA TA TU Giving Back Generation from friday august 5 had received Selena Gomez. With Raquel Stevens and Ashleyshe shared the vision of the future.

She states: “I hope to get married and be a mother. Eventually, I’m going to get tired of all this, so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy…”

During the discussion, she clarified that she continues to be absent frominstagram to achieve better mental health. She explains : “Those who know me know that I am an extremist. Either it’s one way or the other. So I got rid of Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. I just text him and he does my posts. I don’t even know my password”.

She specifies that not being in contact with instagram is a choice even if she is burning to go back.

She also encourages people to take a break from social media, even if only for a weekend or a few days.