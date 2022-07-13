Selena Gomez was a babysitter for this celebrity

Selena Gomez She is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world and in addition to being a singer, actress and activist, she also had a job as a nanny, nothing more and nothing less than Jessica Simpson’s children.

During a conversation with Suneel Gupta for an Instagram Live, the interpreter of “’I Wanna Love You Forever” was the one who revealed that Selena took care of her daughter Maxwell and also accompanied her to her first concert, at that time it belonged to the singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Simpson said that while she was a little sad that her daughter didn’t want to be at her concert, she was glad Selena was there to walk her through that first experience.

“I was sad when Maxwell was able to go to his first concert. He went to see Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez it was his babysitter. So she went with Selena. She met a very good friend of Selena’s little sister, and that’s how Max was able to go to her first concert,” said the proud 42-year-old mom and performer.

The also actress said that Maxwell had already seen her sing with Willie Nelson, but that she had never had the experience of a full concert, until she had the opportunity to see Olivia Rodrigo in the company of Selena Gomez.

“”I always thought that I would accompany her to her first concert. But she is 10 years old, she was able to see a live show by Olivia Rodrigo She met a very good friend of Selena’s little sister (9-year-old Gracie Elliot Teefey), so Max was able to go to her first concert with them.”

The artist also thanked the show that Olivia gave and the star of the series “Only Murders In The Building” for being her daughter’s nanny on a very special occasion. “Thanks to Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thanks to Selena for being a great babysitter.”

