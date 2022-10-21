Selena Gomez was inspired by Jennifer Aniston for some ‘looks’

The friendship between Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez caused a sensation among all his fans. She came out publicly on the well-known Ellen DeGeneres ‘show’ in which Jennifer was co-hosting. The two wore two very flattering black dresses and revealed many details about their friendship. The question is: How did it come about?

Both had one thing in common: their ex-partners. Selena with Justin Bieber and Jennifer with Brad Pitt. They met in a radio interview in 2005. In it, Selena claimed that she met Jennifer thanks to her general manager and the next thing was a meeting at Aniston’s house. On Ellen’s own ‘show’, the actress told Selena: “You’ve always been so sweet. We’ve been there for each other for years. You’ve been to my house, we’ve had pizza…”.

For her part, Selena has always had nice words for Aniston, assuring that she has given her very good advice acting as a mother figure. The truth is that her admiration for Jennifer is such that He has even been inspired by her to choose some of his ‘looks’. The Two TikTok videos that we are going to show you below have compiled the most characteristic. They are nailed!

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The one in which they are most similar, without a doubt, is in the two braids, hat and ‘hippie’ style glasses. However, the others are not far behind either (we also liked the one with the overalls with a yellow shirt). And which one do you prefer?