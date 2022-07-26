Selena Gomez was nervous about working with Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens

ads

It’s been almost a decade since Selena Gomez starred alongside Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens in spring breakers. The 2013 film followed a group of college students and the troubles they find themselves in when they travel to Florida for spring break. The film marked Gomez’s first adult role, and she was candid about how much she enjoyed working on the film. However, she admits she was initially nervous about doing the R-Rated movie.

“Spring Breakers” stars Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and Rachel Korine | Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Selena Gomez had to improvise for the movie ‘Spring Breakers’

Part of what made Gomez nervous was the improvisation required by the film. Harmony Korine, who directed spring breakers, is known for allowing its actors to deviate from the script and be right in the moment. The alum of Wizards of Waverly Place admitted to Collider that although she was a bit flustered at first, she eventually embraced improv. In fact, much of his improvisation made its way into the film.

“I was nervous, but everything was going as we were going,” Gomez said of the improv. “When we were doing the bathroom scene, and I was actually laying on Vanessa’s lap, I was sitting there, and she was playing with my hair and Harmony just said, ‘Why don’t you describe the city where you come from? ‘ So I started to explain the city. And then he said, “Talk about the really bad and tough parts of where you grew up. So, I just started talking about the streetlights and the gas station, and it became a monologue in the movie. »

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer was nervous about working with Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens

Another thing that made Gomez nervous early on was working with Benson and Hudgens. Although she crossed paths with the two actors before being chosen for spring breakers, she admits she didn’t know if they would all be able to vibrate. Since Hudgens and Benson had known each other since they were kids, Gomez didn’t know what their dynamic would be like.