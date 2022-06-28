Selena Gomez Was ‘Really Shocked’ Upon Reading ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Script: ‘This Is So Different’

ads

TL; DR:

Selena Gomez returns as Mabel Mora in Only murders in the building Season 2.

The script for Only murders in the building Season 2 “really, really surprised her.”

The changes in Selena Gomez’s life are reflected in her character.

Season 2 of the Hulu original series premieres on June 28, 2022.

Only murders in the building Season 2 is almost here. Since the show’s March 2022 release date was announced, new episodes are coming to Hulu. So what lies ahead for Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles Hayden-Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short)? Whatever it is, she “really, she really surprised” Gomez when she read the Season 2 script.

Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ focuses on Bunny’s murder

the Only murders in the building The season 1 finale revealed Tom Kono’s killer (Julian Cihi). However, that was not the end of the story. Oliver, Charles, and Mabel had another murder in the building to investigate before the episode ended.

The finale ended with Oliver and Charles discovering Mabel kneeling over Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) dead body. When the police arrived in Arconia, they immediately arrested Mabel, Oliver, and Charles.

It goes without saying that there are many questions that need answering. Perhaps the most pressing is who killed Bunny and why was Mabel framed?

Selena Gomez Says ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Is ‘So Different’ But Also ‘So Great’

In December 2021, Gomez discussed the new season during Just For Variety With Marc Malkin. She said that John Hoffman, the show’s co-creator, had ideas for season 2 before filming on season 1 wrapped.

“Another season casually launched, but then John started throwing these ideas around and sure enough, they came to fruition,” Gomez said, according to Variety.

Gomez continued, sharing her reaction to reading the Only murders in the building Season 2 script. “When I was reading it, I was really shocked because this is so different,” she said. “But it’s what makes the show so great.”

“They did a great job creating another story,” he added.

Changes in Selena Gomez’s life translated to her character: ‘It’s a new beginning for Mabel’

Selena Gomez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode 1: ‘Persons of Interest’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only murders in the building Season 2 isn’t just a new chapter for Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. It’s also a change for Gomez.

“It’s great because personally in my life, from when I started season 1 to season 2, I changed a lot,” he said. “I know it’s a small amount of time, but I think it continued until Mabel.”

Gomez went on to describe Mabel season 2 as “super cool.” “If anything, there’s more of a sophistication to it,” he explained. “Her style of hers improves on her. She’s like super cool. She cut my hair for her. So it’s a new beginning for Mabel.”

Only murders in the building Season 2 premieres on June 28, 2022, with two new episodes available for streaming. After which, the show’s launch schedule has new episodes coming to Hulu every Tuesday at 12am PT/3am ET.

