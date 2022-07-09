Selena Gomez wastes no time thinking about a different life

ads

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for the vast majority of her life. Even if you’re not a fan of the artist, chances are you know who she is. The “Fun” singer was in her teens when the Disney machine made her a household name. However, she gained more fame and recognition thanks to her musical career and her relationships with other famous figures, for example, Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez | Presley Ann/Getty Images for rare beauty

Selena Gomez became very famous at a young age

Gomez’s celebrity status has certainly prevented her from leading a normal life. As one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, it’s rare that she can walk out of it unrecognized. In addition, the Only murders in the building star faces a great deal of scrutiny for almost every move he makes. This has certainly deprived her of a traditional education or lifestyle.

But despite the ups and downs of fame, Gomez seems to have adopted an attitude of gratitude. She has learned to stay healthy and sane in the midst of the most chaotic moments of her life. And although she acknowledges that her life has been atypical, she no longer thinks about the sacrifices she has made for the sake of her career. Instead, she has learned to set boundaries in order to appreciate the life that she has.

The ‘Spring Breakers’ star no longer thinks about what her life would be like if she wasn’t famous

“I probably spent too much time thinking about what my life could have been like, so now I try to have a sense of gratitude for what it is,” Gomez shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “I never wanted to be the kind of person who says, ‘Oh, I wish I had a different life; This is how it worked for me. I’m at the point where I know the value of my privacy and understand how the system works, and once I realized and accepted that part, I became a little braver. I see it as a small price to pay to be able to have the life that I have now.”

One of the ways Gomez has taken control of her privacy is by owning her narrative. Instead of letting the press tell a complicated version of her story, the selena + chef The star is very sincere and vulnerable with her fans. But Gomez isn’t afraid to set limits, either. One of the biggest limits that she has set is staying away from social media and the internet in general.

Gomez has avoided social media and the Internet for several years.

“I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” Gomez shared with Good Morning America. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.” But how does Gomez manage to avoid the Internet? He revealed that he chooses the content and subtitles that he wants and then passes them on to his team to publish. This helps her talk directly to her fans without having to brave the whirlpool of the internet.

Clearly, Gomez has found ways to bring some normalcy to her life. And while it’s clear that her life would have looked a lot different if she hadn’t become famous as a teenager, she decided to focus on making the life she has the best it can be.

