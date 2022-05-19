Selena Gomez wears a classic black minidress and stiletto heels

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities who has spoken openly about his internal struggles. She has shared with the world a part of your privacy who is plagued by anxiety, depression and panic attacks. But she has also shared her conquests and how when she was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder in 2018 it was a relief for her, since it explained much of what she was going through.

In 2020 he created Rare Impact Fundthe foundation that is endorsed by her beauty brand RareBeauty, committed to promoting mental health issuesly access to services for low-income people. For a couple of years this has been one of its fundamental topics and it has taken advantage of its privileged place to make it visible from different platforms. Now the American actress, Selena Gomezcarried the conversation all the way to the White House, clad in an elegant black mini dress

How to wear a black minidress with stiletto heels according to Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez wore a black minidress with white heels. Thasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

Selena Gomez reaffirmed the power of sophistication and timeless elegance that a black dress to go to Mental Health Youth Forumwith the first lady Jill Biden, and other activists and advocates. It is a basic wardrobe to which we can always resort with the certainty that it will result in a combination that is what formal enough for any event. Among its main benefits is that it requires few accessories to finish the lookin his case it only required a few silver hoop earrings and ones white heels with ankle bracelet.

The garment is sleeveless, with a straight fall and in mini format. It had a asymmetric skirt, which is a few centimeters shorter at the front and falls straight, slightly loose. These qualities make it a very flattering dress for all types of silhouettes. The distinctive touch are the Shining stones in the part of the round neckline, which converse perfectly with some high heel water shoes in white trend, the same ones that have predominated on the catwalks for their versatility and timelessness.

The protagonist of Only Murders in the Building continue your bet black nails for several weeks, the summer anti-trend that continues to gain space on social networks and in the hands of some style prescribers. It is also the case of kourtney kardashian when he attended the Oscars and the MET Gala 2022. For the most important night in the fashion industry, dakota johnson She replicated it with a couple of coats of enamel in this same color to accompany that jumpsuit with sparkly details and Gucci chains. We can prevent that it will continue to be present to create a counterweight to the colorful varnishes of the season.