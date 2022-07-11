Selena Gomez wears a corset to promote “Only Murders in the Building”

Selena Gomez has embarked on a new press tour to promote the second season of Disney+’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

The singer-actress attended the Los Angeles premiere on June 27 in a sequin-trimmed gown from the Michael Kors collection, purchased by stylist Kate Young. The glamorous dress, a slightly altered version of a fall 2022 runway midi, featured a slit at the right hip, a diagonal splicing at the neckline, asymmetrical sleeves and a thigh-high slit to reveal a pair of metallic sandals. Jimmy Choo Metz: The same pair she wore with a deconstructed Prada shirtdress with corset on June 11.

It’s no surprise that Young and Gomez stick with tried and trusted brands and silhouettes. At this point in his career, Gomez has walked many a red carpet, and his favorite accessories, like his signature chunky hoop earrings, would surely make an appearance.

Gomez also previously appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on June 15, wearing a chic emerald green Self-Portrait dress and crocodile-embossed Paris Texas mules for a modern twist. All of these outfits have been in line with what we’ve come to expect from her wardrobe: sophisticated silhouettes with on-trend details courtesy of luxury brands.

Also worth noting are Gomez’s recent statements on abortion rights following the Supreme Court’s devastating decision in Roe V. Wade. She also recently uplifted voters at the Culture of Democracy Summit When We All Vote on June 13 (where she wore a Prada floral poplin halter dress), and on May 18, she showed up to a conversation on youth mental health at the White House in an ornate Oscar de la Renta mini.