Selena Gomez wears a dress worthy of a princess wedding for the 2022 Emmys

Selena Gomez was one of the stars of the 2022 Emmy Awards. It’s been a busy year for the actress and executive producer. His latest project Only Murder in the Building, in which she stars and produces, received four nominations. His appearance on the red carpet was therefore one of the most anticipated of the evening. And yet, Selena Gomez did not participate in the pre-show, so photographers were unable to capture her when she arrived at the event. The reasons why Selena Gomez decided to skip the red carpet are unknown. But fortunately, she attended the gala in order to present one of the awards of the evening. And, inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the flashes were able to capture the outfit she had chosen for her big night.

An elegant dress perfect for getting married worn by Selena Gomez

Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images

Far from a creation with large volumes, dramatic necklines and layers of tulle, Selena Gomez opted for a sparkly dress that could pass as one of the designs for next season’s bridal collections. Covered in rhinestones, featuring an American neckline, an open back and a relaxed silhouette, the actress’ dress incorporated all the trends that are expected to be all the rage on the bridal scene in 2023. A model that became the one of the most acclaimed of the evening, which is not really a surprise given the fervor Selena Gomez.