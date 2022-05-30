Entertainment

Selena Gomez wears an olive green minidress in summer trend

About the filming of the second season of Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez has inspired many of our outfits for cold days. Checkered skirts with stockings, imposing long coats and Ugg boots were some of his most frequent bets while he was in New York on the recording set. Now, to enjoy spring, he sheds those extra layers to slip into a elegant and timeless design.

A collaboration with Our Place, the brand of kitchen utensils, caused the American actress, Selena Gomezwill choose to show off emerald green dress with a V-neckline and puff sleeves, while posing for a series of portraits with the pans. A percentage of the sales of the pieces designed in her favorite colors will be donated to the fund that she dedicates with Rare Impact Fundfocused on mental health awareness services and campaigns.

How to wear a green dress according to Selena Gomez?

Undoubtedly one of our favorite garments of all time are the dresses. feminine and spring essentials, The time has come to put them in the first row of our wardrobe to solve the days in the most practical ways possible. Selena Gomez He exemplified it with a mini design in olive green, three-quarter sleeves and ribbed cuffs.

with a few pieces of gold jewelry: rings, a thin necklace chain with a pendant and golden hoops, complemented the styling which might as well be worn for a Workday or to enjoy the weekend. In search of similar alternatives on the catwalk, we focus on similar models that are in the same shade.

