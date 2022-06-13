Selena Gomez wears boho dresses that are trending

Selena Gomez She is one of the most admired artists of recent times.because not only has he developed an outstanding musical and acting career, but he has also managed to inspire with his life story and personality.

Today, Selena is outstanding in various areas such as entertainment, music, as a businesswoman and, of course, in fashion.since each one of the looks that it shows are inspiration for all the fans.

One of the main characteristics of the artist’s style has to do with her versatility and ability to adapt to all contexts, since we can see it with the simplest and most comfortable styles, but also with elegant looks worthy of red carpets.

This is how it has also imposed a fashion that could become the favorite for this 2022 and it is that many of her publications, the famous one wears a boho chic style with the most sophisticated dresses that will bring out the most feminine side of anyone.

In one of his most recent posts, we can see Selena promoting one of the new products launched on the marketa line of kitchen utensils.

In the images we can see the actress with several dresses that bet on the bohemian chic style that enhances your femininity.

One of the dresses is light blue with a slight v-necklineloose fall and thin straps, which I accompany with very discreet accessories and a collected hairstyle with straight fringe.

Selena Gomez bets on a classic style, but simple

In a second image, the artist wears an olive green dress with baggy shoulders, v-neckline and defined waist. For this style, he chose to show off his bob cut with loose hair and straight fringe.

This style stood out for having a more elegant touchbut at the same time maintain that bohemian look that has been maintained in recent months.

For a third style, Selena opted for a dress with a square necklinebaggy sleeves and decoration ruffles

This delicate option was one of the most strikingsince they show that simplicity can also capture all the attention.

The look was complemented with very simple accessories and a semi-collected hairstyle with straightened bob hair.