Selena Gomez wears her favorite spring hairstyle for Bob haircut and here we teach you how to do it

Selena Gómez is one of the women who inspires us the most to play with our hair and on this occasion she showed off a perfect hairstyle for the ‘Bob balayage’ haircut, as it gives a fun vibe that will be worn in looks this season, so Take note of this simple tutorial to recreate her look.

If you are not an expert in the art of styling your hair, this beauty trick is perfect for you, because you will only need a couple of hair accessories to look dressed up in the style of the interpreter of ‘Dance with me’, the best thing is that you don’t it will take you more than 10 minutes to get an impact look.

Selena Gomez Wears Bob Haircut Hairstyle

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared a photograph in which she is seen with a very girly hairstyle, in the photo she boasts relaxed mermaid-style waves, in addition to a couple of pins. This proposal is ideal for short hair as it will give a lot of volume and personality.

Photo: IG/ @selenagomez

How to do Selena Gomez’s hairstyle that will be a trend in spring 2022?

For a few months we had seen this look on the catwalks and Selena recently opted for it to accompany an outfit of vibrant colors, a perfect proposal for spring, so here we leave you the step by step: