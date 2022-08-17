Entertainment

Selena Gomez wears olive nails that will be a trend this fall

Rush to your favorite manicure to look just like Selena.

Selena Gomez is slowly becoming the nail influencer we didn’t know we needed. While fresh air is on the horizon, Gomez’s latest polish update proves you’ve got to be wearing green.

Tom Bachik, Gomez’s resident manicurist, recently took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous olive green nails. “Olive this color on @selenagomez,” the caption reads. Her manicure is CND Shellac in the shade “Olive Grove” and it’s the perfect shade to welcome fall. The classic squoval shape on Gomez’s nails is achievable for those looking for accessible and attainable updates.

As the cooler color months approach, we’re sure you’ll see shades of green, deep electric blues and earth tones trending for sweater season. For now, we’re calling this olive green shade the season’s must-have shade to take a cue from Selena Gomez, as it’s so fitting. We’ve included Gomez’s olive martini nail color below for a closer look.

Here we leave you an option of NeoNail that you can acquire to obtain the same result

